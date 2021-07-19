Oh, this is so good.

Watch as New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston prepares for the upcoming NFL season by using a dog and a towel to workout with.

The dog, acting as a defensive player, keeps Winston on the move while all eyes are downfield, but it's the props being used here and that has the internet chuckling.

Twitter via PFF

Keep in mind, this isn't the first entertaining off-season video from the soon-to-be Saints quarterback.

Disclaimer, Sean Payton hasn't officially named Winston as the starting quarterback yet for the Saints. He will be competing with Taysom Hill for the starting position.

In case you forgot, here's a previous workout video that went viral of Winston working on his footwork while keeping his eyes down the field.