QB Ben Wooldridge Transfers to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are adding some quarterback depth to their 2021 college football roster with the addition of a former backup for a Mountain West Conference school.

Ben Wooldridge, who played the previous two seasons at Fresno St., shared on social media on Tuesday that he is transferring to Louisiana.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Wooldridge appeared in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 for Fresno St., completing 4-of-6 passes for 30 yards and one touchdown, before seeing action in two games as a sophomore in 2020, completing 8-of-16 passes for 117 yards.

A native of Pleasantville, California, Wooldridge attended Foothill High School, where he was named Most Valuable Player of the East Bay League as a senior in 2017, passing for 1,544 yards and 14 touchdowns, after throwing for 2,700 yards with 27 touchdowns as a junior.

Wooldridge becomes the second quarterback to announce his intention to transfer to Louisiana in the past week, joining former Maryland quarterback Lance LeGendre.

The two, along with returnee Chandler Fields, are expected to battle for the backup job behind starter Levi Lewis for the Cajuns in 2021.

Lewis will be returning for one final season with Louisiana next season after the NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.