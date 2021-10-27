Public Invited to Watch UL Hall of Fame Ceremony Live at Russo Park Friday, October 29

The 2021 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be one for the history books, and you can be a part of it.

The 2021 Ragin Cajun Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2021 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Friday, October 29, 2021. No doubt about it, this is going to be one of the most special and emotional moments in Ragin Cajun sports history.

The ceremony is by invitation only, but this year fans have the incredible opportunity to be a part of it live at Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.

Director of Broadcasting for Ragin' Cajuns Sports Properties Jay Walker tells us gates open to the public at 5:30 pm at Russo Park with the Hall of Fame ceremony beginning at 6:30 pm.

The event is free to attend.

Seating will be made available in the upper grandstand at Tigue Moore Field for fans to watch the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony live on the video board.

Upper concourse concessions will also be available for beer, food, etc.

2021 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees

Taking a look at the class of 2021, you'll understand why UL is making accommodations for fans to watch the ceremony and be a part of Louisiana sports history.

Ashley Brignac Domec - Softball (2008-2012)

Paul Bako - Baseball (1991-1993)

Phil Devey - Baseball (1997-1999)

Tony Robichaux - Coach/Baseball (1995-2019)

