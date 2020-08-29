Protesters Gather at Mouton Statue and Martin Hall on UL Campus [Video]

Protesters gathered in Downtown Lafayette at the General Mouton statue and at Martin Hall on the UL campus speaking out against racial injustice.

The General Mouton statue in Downtown Lafayette has been the scene of numerous protests in recent months, with organizers calling for it's removal due to Alfred Mouton's connection to slavery and the Confederate army.

There was also a large gathering at Martin Hall at UL railing against racial injustice around the country and here in Acadiana.

Protesters gathered to make their voices heard, but beginning at midnight tonight (08/29) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's extension of Phase Two could make things a bit complicated for future demonstrations.

The Phase Two guidelines state -

"There shall be no congregating or loitering on sidewalks, streets or public areas in the area bounded by Evangeline Thruway, West Congress Street, Lafayette Street, University Avenue, and Johnston Street, specifically including, but not limited to Parc Sans Souci, Parc de Lafayette, Parc Putnam, Parc International, Jefferson Street, and any other public gathering areas or greenspaces within this geographic area (commonly referred to as 'the downtown area)."

Below are videos posted to Facebook of today's protests.