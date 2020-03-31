Protect Yourself from the Coronavirus: A Simple Checklist

The Centers for Disease Control has put out a simple bullet-point-type of checklist that will help you protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Not only does the website give tips on how to protect yourself, but it also lays out the way that the virus is transmitted and, as they say, "knowing is half the battle". If you know how it's spread, then you'll have a better idea as to how to protect yourself.

Since the disease is thought to be spread by close-person contact, it is imperative that we keep our distance. At least 6 feet, 8 for good measure. It is believed that the virus is spread through respiratory droplets, so breathing near someone or touching respiratory droplets and contain the virus and then touching your face are big no-nos.

To protect yourself, it is recommended that you wash your hand frequently, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and the hottest water possible. The CDC recommends hand washing over the use hand sanitizer. They aren't saying to NOT use hand sanitizer; they are saying that PROPER hand washing is more effective at removing the virus from your skin.

To help reduce the spread of the virus, the CDC recommends that you limit your exposure to others. Staying home and not allowing visitors is the BEST way to protect yourself.

And since you are home, clean that house. Disinfect everything. Use disinfecting wipes, sprays, whatever it takes to remove germs and any hint of the coronavirus from surfaces.

Clean your phone. THAT thing is nasty.

If you are feeling under the weather, avoid, at all costs, contact with others and seek medical treatment.

If you haven't been living under a rock for the past month, you've heard some of these recommendations. It won't hurt to hear them again, especially the one that says STAY HOME. If we all stay home for the next 14 days, experts say it WILL slow the spread of the virus.

