Projected Point Spreads For SEC Openers
The SEC will begin their 10-game, conference-only football schedule on Saturday, September 26, with 7 games on the docket, featuring all 14 teams.
On Monday, Collin Wilson, of the Action Network, unveiled the projected point spreads for Week 1 games in the SEC.
The LSU Tigers, who will play host to the Mississippi St. Bulldogs in their season-opener, are projected 26-point favorites.
Believe it or not, that's not the most lopsided projected spread, as Texas A&M is a projected 37-point favorite over Vanderbilt.
The rest of the Week 1 projected betting lines are below:
Georgia -24 at Arkansas
Alabama -19½ at Missouri
Auburn -11 vs Kentucky
Florida -8 at Ole Miss
South Carolina Pk Tennessee