Projected Point Spreads For SEC Openers

The SEC will begin their 10-game, conference-only football schedule on Saturday, September 26, with 7 games on the docket, featuring all 14 teams.

On Monday, Collin Wilson, of the Action Network, unveiled the projected point spreads for Week 1 games in the SEC.

The LSU Tigers, who will play host to the Mississippi St. Bulldogs in their season-opener, are projected 26-point favorites.

Believe it or not, that's not the most lopsided projected spread, as Texas A&M is a projected 37-point favorite over Vanderbilt.

The rest of the Week 1 projected betting lines are below:

Georgia -24 at Arkansas

Alabama -19½ at Missouri

Auburn -11 vs Kentucky

Florida -8 at Ole Miss

South Carolina Pk Tennessee