Pro Football Focus Identifies Saints 3 Biggest Off-season Needs

We all have our opinions on what the greatest need should be this coming off-season for the New Orleans Saints.

The main players who will be free agents this off-season for New Orleans are two-time Pro Bowl left guard Andrus Peat, defensive tackle David Onyemata, cornerback Eli Apple, safety Vonn Bell, QB Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill, and linebacker A.J. Klein.

Pro Football Focus identifies the three biggest area's in which they feel the Saints need to improve.

1. The Wide Receiver position behind superstar Michael Thomas. That one is a no-brainer as no other wide receiver had more than 30 catches on the season while Thomas was busy on his way to a historical season. In addition, PFF writer Ben Linsey had this to say about the WR spot:

"Michael Thomas is awesome. He just had one of the best wide receiver seasons that we’ve ever seen, hauling in an NFL record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns this season. As his Twitter handle says, you can’t guard Mike. Life would be easier for him, though, if the Saints added a second wide receiver who could lighten the load. No wide receiver besides Thomas registered over 1.00 yards per route run for the Saints this season. Ted Ginn Jr. and Tre’Quan Smith were two of just 15 wide receivers with 250 or more routes run and less than one yard per route run. Improving that situation would go a long way to improving the offense."

2. Quarterback. All three guys are free agents with Taysom Hill being a restricted free agent. So, who's leading the team next season and beyond from the most important position of all of sports? You've heard the arguments that you can't let Drew Brees walk, he can still do it, he's the leader. Then, you've heard maybe what's best for this franchise long term is to move on from the future Hall of Fame QB and resign Teddy Bridgewater, he did go 5-0 in some tough games this season and he's more mobile.

3. Cornerback. Marshon Lattimore is secure for this season as is Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson as far as having a contract goes but between Jenkins and Robinson one of them could become a cap casualty. Eli Apple will be gone and the team loves Chauncey-Gardner Johnson in the slot. Depth at cornerback is imperative and it's an issue the Saints have tried to plug up over the last couple of seasons but couldn't seem to do it with as much consistency as they'd like.

What do you think? Are those the three biggest off-season needs for the Saints or would you lean a different direction?

