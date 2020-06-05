President Donald Trump Criticizes Drew Brees for Apology

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been hot and heavy in the news this week for comments made on Yahoo Finance (watch the video). He was quoted as saying, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country....I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows unity, it shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better, and that we're all part of the solution."

For many, the blowback was that he missed the mark big time on points that he made and failed to make, I'm of that mindset. Some said that he's entitled to his opinion but others also wanted to literally run him out of town.

That led to many of his teammates reacting in a negative way towards him on social media including Michael Thomas, Malcolm Jenkins, Emmanuel Sanders, and others around the world of sports.

Brees swiftly apologized via his Instagram account not once but twice on Thursday. The first was early in the morning in which he wrote out a lengthy message apologizing for missing the mark with his initial comments and how those comments lacked empathy. Then, Thursday night after a virtual team meeting he put out a video message which you can check out here.

Teammates like Demario Davis and Michael Thomas publicly came out and accepted his apology.

Yet, the controversy continued to swirl and on Friday President Donald Trump entered the chat and had this to say via his Twitter account:

It'll be interesting to see what happens when sports return whether or not they'll even play the National Anthem. If they do, how many players or which players will kneel or just what's going to happen, and not just in football I think this will be a topic regardless of the sport. We'll have to wait and see what happens.

