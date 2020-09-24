Prediction: The Saints Record Will be 5-1 After 6 Games

The New Orleans Saints are going to win their next four games.

That's not an opinion, it's a fact. If you disagree with me, you're wrong.

In all seriousness though, I do believe the Saints will win their next four.

Is that some kind of "hot take"? No. Actually, it's very realistic.

The whole key is winning this Saturday against a very good football team, the Green Bay Packers.

Following Sunday's game, New Orleans will be on the road to face the Detroit Lions in Week 4, before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, before hosting the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, which will follow a bye week.

I understand we're talking about the NFL here, and there are no guaranteed wins, but are you telling me you won't feel good about the Saints' chances of defeating the Lions, Chargers, and Panthers, with the last two being at home?

In November, the Saints have to travel to Chicago to face the Bears, and while I think they can win that one, I'm not going to go too far. I'm going to stop at 5-1 after six games.

And it's not like we're talking about the Lions here; I'm talking about the Saints, a team most viewed as Super Bowl contenders before the season began.

Have the Saints looked great through two weeks? No. But based on history and circumstances, I'm not going to change my opinion of the Saints based on only two games.

The Saints are right where I thought they would be after two games, 1-1.

I told anybody who would listen that the Saints were going to win in Week 1, due to circumstances.

I just didn't see the Buccaneers, with Tom Brady, who played for one coach, one organization, and one scheme for 20 years, coming to Tampa Bay, with a new coach and scheme, without any preseason games, and defeat the Saints, in New Orleans, in his first game.

That just wasn't going to happen.

The Bucs are much more likely to defeat the Saints in Tampa in the second game, but they weren't going to win in Week 1.

I also told anyone who would listen that the Saints weren't going to win in Week 2.

I just didn't see the Saints, going two time zones over, on Monday Night Football, in which the visiting team loses a lot, defeating a team opening up a new stadium.

And I don't care that there weren't any fans in Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders fed off of the energy of the city that whole week. They weren't gonna lose.

Different scenario, but a little like 2006, when the Saints hosted the Falcons on Monday Football in their return to New Orleans and the Superdome following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The Saints weren't going to lose that night, and the Raiders weren't going to lose on Monday night.

A lot of Saints fans are not so happy about the Saints 1-1 start, and that comes with the territory of a team winning 37 regular-season games over the last three years. Fans tend to get a little spoiled and expect a little more.

But despite all of their season-long success, this is a franchise that has gotten off to less than stellar starts, but they never died.

From 2014-2018, New Orleans lost in Week 1 every year.

Last year, they did manage to break that season-opening losing streak, defeating the Houston Texans, 30-28, but played poorly in a 27-9 loss to the Rams in Week 2.

This organization has gotten better as the year has progressed over the last 6-plus years, and I expect that pattern to continue this year.

Again, beating Green Bay won't be easy, and the Packers could easily ruin my prediction this week, but I think the Saints, playing at home, will come away victorious.

I mentioned they the Saints tend to get better as the year progresses. Well, they've won on Week 3 the last three seasons, including an impressive 33-27 road win over the Seahawks last season, following that putrid performance against the Rams in Week 2.

I'm betting on history being on my side this Sunday.

So, I'm predicting the Saints to win their next four games, and sit at 5-1 after their first six games.

If that happens...no, when that happens...some of the people complaining now will be the first ones to make Super Bowl plans then.