Precious Kid Sounds Demonic When He Says ‘Momma’ [VIDEO]
Just turn up the volume and enjoy this one.
A precious kid says momma in the video below, but it's how he says it that has the internet laughing along.
Anytime kids talk it's precious, but in this case, it's more disturbing because this kid sounds possessed when he says "Momma."
His parents can't seem to get enough of this and I hope that he drops "Momma" a whole lot on Mother's Day.
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.