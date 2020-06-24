Positive COVID Test Results in Workout Suspensions at Beau Chene

During the morning hours of the summer months in a typical year, you might hear your local high school band getting in some off-season practice. Or, the sound of football pads connecting with blocking sleds as summer conditioning programs are in full swing.

Sadly, this is not a typical year. Even more sadly, the limited workouts that many schools began earlier this month have now been suspended because of positive COVID-19 test results in some student-athletes.

Schools in several parishes, including Vermilion, Lafayette, and Acadia Parishes have reported full or partial suspension of football workouts. Meanwhile, two student-athletes who attend Beau Chene High School have reportedly tested positive for the virus and now all athletic activities at the school have been suspended.

Jerome Robinson, St. Landry Parish Schools Athletic Director told KATC's Eman Boyd that the suspension of activities was in accordance with best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The two Beau Chene athletes have been quarantined as athletic trainers throughout St. Landry Parish work quickly to help mitigate the spread of the disease.

High School football programs in the state were allowed to host organized workouts when Louisiana entered Phase 2 of the COVID-19 recovery plan earlier this month. All of those workouts are subject to social distancing requirements and other protocols outlined by the state and the CDC for the safety of students and coaches.

