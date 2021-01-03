Porch Pirate Busted After Car Gets Stuck in Snow [VIDEO]

This guy didn't get very far.

Watch as a man in Canada attempts to steal a package from someone's front door, but is caught red-handed by the homeowner.

The would-be porch pirate escapes to his car in the driveway, but that is about as far as he gets because his vehicle gets stuck in the snow.

As the man attempts to flee the house, he backs his car into the snow and that's a wrap. Luckily the police were able to get there before the man left and he was apprehended on the scene.

Let this video be a reminder to always have your packages delivered to your workplace if you're not going to be home upon delivery or have them dropped off where they are not visible from the road.

It's sad that we have to do this now, but there are many in your community looking to take things that do not belong to them.