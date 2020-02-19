Police are investigating a video that has surfaced on Instagram showing someone riding a golf cart in LSU's Tiger Stadium.

The field in the stadium is currently under construction, but that did not stop someone from getting into the stadium and then jumping on a golf cart and riding over the construction site.

As you may be aware of, this is not the first time someone breaks into Tiger Stadium. We have reported on several other break-ins through the years.

If you're wondering if LSU will have its field ready for the upcoming 2020 football season the answer is, yes they will. The new sod will be put down by May.

Here is the video that police are now investigating.