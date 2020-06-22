Point Spread For Every Saints Game In 2020

The New Orleans Saints are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season, and the point spread for each game on the schedule is proof of it.

With arguably their deepest roster ever, the Saints are currently favored in all but one game on their schedule, and even in a road game at Philadelphia in December, they're currently not an underdog. The matchup is a PK.

Of course, if and when the 2020 season begins, the point spread will alter week by week.

But for the time being, the Saints are a favorite in regards to the betting odds at BetOnline.ag.