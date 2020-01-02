Pizzaville USA to Open Second Location in Youngsville

Pizzaville USA, a staple in Carencro since 1980, will soon be expanding into Youngsville.

According to Developing Lafayette, the new location will be in the brand new Sugar Pointe Center located at 2018 Chemin Metairie Blvd, across from the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The new Pizzaville USA will be the anchor of this new shopping center and will occupy 4,400 square feet of the total available space.

The owners of Pizzaville USA tell Developing Lafayette:

Our current location sees lots of business from Pelican Park and Moore Park so we’ve embraced that identity of being a go-to restaurant for youth sports teams. Like Carencro, Youngsville will have a large party room to accommodate the big groups.

Construction is set to begin soon for this new development. A tentative opening date for both the restaurant and Sugar Pointe is set for May 2020.