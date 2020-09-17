Pine-Sol Approved by EPA to Kill Coronavirus on Surfaces

The common household cleaner Pine-Sol has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces," according to a company press release.

A product of Clorox Company, Pine-Sol was tested by a third-party laboratory and proved to be effective against the virus with a "10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces."

"Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with the protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the cleaning division at Clorox said. “We hope this new Pine-Sol kill claim will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The company recommends using Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner at full strength with a wet sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. For wet surfaces, they advise to let it stand for 10 minutes and then rinse.

For a complete list of disinfectants and cleaning products that are approved for use against COVID-19, click here.