There is nothing that gets me more excited than seeing the New Orleans Saints back in action!

The Saints' official Twitter account has me FIRED UP today with awesome pictures of the Saints putting in that work during training camp. Check out some of the photos they posted below @Saints

This Quarterback group is looking healthy as ever. I am stoked for Drew Brees to do his thing, Taysom Hill to be as versatile of a player as ever seen in professional sports, and Jameis Winston to get his opportunity to show Saints fans he can throw to ball to Saints players (but now for all of the right reasons).

Emmanuel Sanders looks INCREDIBLE in Black & Gold. I am anxious to see just how much he is going to contribute to the Saints' already electric wide receiver group.

What's better than this??? Just guys being dudes.

Other levels of the game, like college football, are in the midst of deciding how they will proceed. But boy I am happy that the NFL was able to get things figured out and to see the boys in Black & Gold prepare for another run at the Super Bowl.

WHO DAT!