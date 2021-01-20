Philip Rivers Retirement Statement is Perfectly on Brand

Philip Rivers, 39, announced his retirement from the NFL today after 17 seasons.

Known for his catholicism, competitive spirit, clean language, and epic trash-talking, Rivers shared the news in a statement that was perfect on-brand for him.

With words like "fussing" and "dadgummit", Rivers is signing off the same way he signed in.

He's likely the only player in NFL history to consistently get under the skin of his opponents with trash talk and never use a curse word.

Though he never reached a Super Bowl, Rivers 63,440 passing yards are the fifth-most in NFL history.

With 9 kids at home, Rivers now moves into coaching in his home state of Alabama at the high school level.

My only advice to his players is to keep the language clean, and the competition fierce.

Top 10 Career Earners In NFL History

Unique Team Names Washington's Football Team Should Use But Won't

10 Highest Paid MLB Players of All-Time