Philip Rivers and Chargers Mutually Agree To Part Ways

After 16 years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Philip Rivers plans to play for another organization in 2020.

Rivers and the Chargers organization mutually agreed to part ways today, both sides announced.

It makes Rivers, 38, a veteran gun-slinger QB and 8 time Pro Bowler, a free agent for the first time in his career.

River released the following statement on the decision:

"I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years," said Rivers. "In anything you do, it's the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that, I am so thankful.

"I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games. We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward.

"I'm not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next.

"Nunc Coepi." Nunc Coepi is Latin for 'Now I begin'.

Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco released the following statement on the agreement:

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties. As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.

"I've said before that Philip can still compete at a top-starter level and, in a perfect world, number 17 is your quarterback forever. Obviously, we live in an imperfect world where the only constant is change. I think Philip's tremendous perspective, both when it comes to football and when it comes to life, helped lend clarity to a very complex situation."