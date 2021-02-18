Peyton Puckett Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a talented infielder who is currently attending a junior college in a neighboring state to one of their future recruiting classes.

Peyton Puckett, who currently attends Northwest Community College, located in Senatobia, Mississippi, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A prep standout at Tupelo High School, located in Tupelo, Mississippi, Puckett helped his school to an 11-1 record in a COVID-19 shortened senior season, hitting .361 with five doubles, a triple, and seven home runs, while also slugging .555.

As a junior, Puckett helped Tupelo to a 15-11 overall record and the first round of the 2019 Class 6A playoffs, batting .417 with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 25 runs batted in.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Puckett, signed with Mississippi St. out of high school and spent the fall semester there before transferring to Northwest Community College.