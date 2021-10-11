Petition For President Biden To Free NBA YoungBoy Receives Over 100,000 Signatures

Multiple reports say that the online petition addressed to President Joe Biden to free Baton Rouge rapper 'YoungBoy Never Broke Again' aka 'NBA YoungBoy' has received over 100,000 signatures and counting. The 21-year-old was jailed after fleeing from LAPD during a stop for an outstanding warrant.

'NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, spent some time in a St. Martin Parish jail after his run-in with the Los Angeles Police Department. Reports say that the run-in was more of a runaway, as YoungBoy fled LAPD while they were attempting to execute a warrant for his arrest. The Baton Rouge born rapper has remained behind bars since then.

With a feverish fan-base, the signatures have been piling up as a plea to President Biden to free YoungBoy has gotten more traction over the past couple of days. The petition details the rapper's legal troubles and says, "The 21-year-old 79 RIAA certifications holder isn't a menace to society but is instead a kind-hearted soul who was mistreated and targeted by the F.B.I. and Louisiana Police Department".

The change.org petition shows that the online-document directed to President Biden has amassed over 140,000 signatures at the time this article was written.

We will have to wait and see if President Biden recognizes the petition in any way in the coming days.