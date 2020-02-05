Baseball's all time hits leader says the cheating saga of the Houston Astros is just one more reason why he should be reinstated and become eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Rose has asked baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to remove his name from baseball's ineligible list, which would allow him to be considered for the game's highest honor.

Rose's petition, obtained by ESPN, states Manfred's decision not to punish players deemed guilty of game-changing rules infractions and that should end his banishment, now over 30 years.

In 1991 the Hall of Fame passed a rule that players on the ineligible list could not be on the ballot for the Hall. Moreover, the rule stated that any player permanently banned would be ineligible, even after the players' death.

Rose agreed to the ban after an investigation by then Commissioner Bart Giamatti. He did not admit guilt when agreeing to the ban.