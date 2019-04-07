The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns got a pair of stellar starting pitching performances Saturday and rode them to a doubleheader sweep of Sun Belt leader Arkansas State Saturday, winning the first game 14-5 and the second game 6-1.

Austin Perrin pitched seven shutout innings in the first game, while Brandon Young struck out 13 in his seven innings of work. Meanwhile, Louisiana (17-17, 6-6 Sun Belt) pounded out 21 hits in the twin bill.

GAME ONE--LOUISIANA 14, ARKANSAS STATE 5--Perrin was masterful, as the sophomore lefty allowed just three hits over his seven innings. He walked two and struck out six, evening his record at 3-3.

The Cajuns scored two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth off starter Chandler Coates (3-3) and put the game away with a four run sixth inning. O'Neal Lochridge broke out of a terrible slump with three hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Brennan Breaux also had three hits, scored twice and had an RBI.

But it was the Cajuns' power that ruled game one as Handsome Monica drilled a pair of homers, Tremaine Spears hit one and Hayden Cantrelle had a two run shot in the victory. Cantrelle and Spears each drove in three runs.

Arkansas State got on the board in the eighth off reliever Connor Cooke on a grand slam home run by Sky-Ler Culver, but the Cajuns responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Will Zimmerman had three of A-State's eight hits.

GAME TWO: LOUISIANA 6, ARKANSAS STATE 1--Young was named the starter for the second game and came out with a dominating performance. Young was only in trouble one time, and that was in the fourth inning when Will Zimmerman tripled and was doubled home by Sky-Ler Culver. Alex Howard then singled to put runners at the corners with no outs. But Young (1-3) struck out the next three hitters to get out of the jam.

The Cajuns answered in their half on in infield single by Daniel Lahare, scoring Handsome Monica, and the Cajuns put the game away in the fifth against Arkansas State starter Nate Alberius (4-2), scoring four runs on four hits and added an insurance run in the sixth. Arkansas State (20-13, 8-4) did not have a hit after the fourth inning as Young and relievers Caleb Armstrong and Gunner Leger held the Red Wolves at bay the rest of the game. Cantrelle and Monica led the Cajuns' eight hit attack with a pair of hits each, while Lahare had a pair of RBI.

Cajun pitchers struck out 33 in the three games while Louisiana averaged under six strikeouts per contest in the three game series.

The Cajuns continue their eight game homestand with a pair of midweek games, hosting Louisiana Tech on Tuesday and McNeese State on Wednesday. Both games will begin at 6:30 and can be heard on ESPN 1420 with pre game beginning at 6 pm.