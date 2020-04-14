People Aren’t Happy About Ticketmaster’s Change in Refund Policy

Amidst all of this coronavirus pandemic stuff, you probably haven't noticed that Ticketmaster has made a pretty big change in their ticket refund policy. Don't shoot the messenger...

With all of the canceled and postponed concerts and live events, many people have been looking to get refunds on tickets. What people are beginning to discover as they attempt to get these refunds is that Ticketmaster has changed their refund policy.

Ticketmaster is only issuing ticket refunds for canceled events.

Ticketmaster is not refunding money for tickets to events that have been postponed. So, if you bought tickets for the Luke Bryan concert at the Cajundome and can't go to the rescheduled October 28 date, you won't be able to get a refund.

Remember, this has nothing to with the Cajundome or any other venue, this is a new change Ticketmaster has made to their refund policy.

Clearly, Ticketmaster is experiencing the same financial squeeze as everyone else, so I can understand why they're trying to slow down the bleeding. It's just unfortunate it has to be when customers really need to get some money back right now.

You can see how people are reacting to this change in policy over at digitalmusicnews.com.

From ticketmaster.com -

"Due to the unprecedented volume of cancellations, please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets from Ticketmaster."

Go to Ticketmaster's "Coronavirus Impact" page for more information.