Jrue Holiday's time in New Orleans is over.

The Pelicans reportedly agreed to trade Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round draft picks, and the swap rights (New Orleans change swap first-rounders with Milwaukee in specific years if the Bucks have a better pick) to two other draft picks, according to multiple reports.

News broke Monday night, first being reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal as well.

Holiday, 30, had been the focus of trade rumors for the last several weeks, with multiple reports suggesting the Pelicans would move him to a team that could contend, and preferably in the Eastern Conference. Mission accomplished on that front.

Holiday has two years, and approximately $51 million remaining on his current contract, but a player option at the end of next season, allowing him to opt out and enter free agency if he chooses. He could also sign an extension with Milwaukee this offseason if the Bucks make him an offer he can't refuse.

The Pelicans trade for Jrue Holiday prior to the 2013-14 season, where he eventually signed an extension with the club a few years later.

He's been a stalwart for the franchise, and a favorite of the fanbase.

Bledsoe, 30, currently has 3 years and $54 left on his current contract, with the next two years guaranteed, but only $3.9 million of $19.35 million on the last year of his deal is guaranteed.

Hill, 34, has two years at $20 million left on his current contract, but only $1,275,491 is guaranteed in the last year of the contract.

One or both may be traded before the season tips off on December 22nd.

For Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin, the big return in the Holiday trade is cap flexibility and draft/trade assets.