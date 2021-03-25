Pelicans Trade JJ Redick, Nicolò Melli to Mavericks

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded veteran guard JJ Redick and forward Nicolò Melli to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a 2nd round pick, according to multiple reports.

The NBA trade deadline ended today at 2:00 pm.

Redick's exit is no surprise, as some reports suggested the team may even buy him out.

However, the trade market for him helped the Pelicans net a return.

Perhaps the bigger trade news today for New Orleans is the one they did not make.

Ball stays with the Pelicans for now and will enter restricted free agency next offseason.

He undoubtedly will be the focus of sports debates around the NBA and Pelicans fanbase in regards to whether the team should bring him back on a long-term deal.

