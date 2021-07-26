Pelicans Trade Eric Bledsoe & Steven Adams

The New Orleans Pelicans start the offseason roster moves off with a bang! The Pelicans traded Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, the 10th & 40th picks in the 2021 draft, and a protected 2022 first-round pick from the Lakers, for Jonas Valanciunas and the 17th and 51st picks of the 2021 Draft.

The Pelicans fanbase had grown frustrated with the performance of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams. The two players in question failed to perform at a level suitable for their pay and David Griffin felt the pressure from not only the fan base but Zion's family as well to make a move. So the team now has a new coach in Willie Green and a new starting center in Jonas Valanciunas.

Valanciunas adds some much-needed floor spacing that Adams couldn't contribute. Valanciunas is a career 35% 3 point shooter who has only gotten better throughout the years. This newly added spacing and 3 point threat will make life much easier on the Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson!

This move opens up cap space now to sign a multitude of free agents to improve this roster. The Pelicans have much more to accomplish this offseason, starting with the draft on Thursday!