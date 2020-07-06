Pelicans Sign Sindarius Thornwell

Former South Carolina Gamecocks standout guard Sindarius Thornwell signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced today.

Thornwell, 25, was signed as a substitute player.

The NBA allows for a substitute player to replace another player on a roster during the league's resumption inside the Orlando bubble, if the player they are replacing chose not to play, was excused from participating in the restart or would be protected from playing due to health reasons.

It is unclear at this time who Thornwell is replacing.