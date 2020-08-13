Pelicans Shutdown Zion Williamson for Remainder of NBA Restart

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The NBA bubble restart didn't quite go the way the New Orleans Pelicans would have drawn it up as they're currently 2-5 with one game remaining against the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. tonight.

Zion Williamson hadn't played more than 27 minutes during any game of the NBA restart as he missed a good chunk of time right before the beginning of the season due to a family emergency. He also missed all of the team's scrimmages and therefore he played only 15 minutes during the first two games.

Williamson then proceeded to play 20+ minutes the next two games one of which was a win against the Memphis Grizzlies and then a loss against the Sacramento Kings in which the team played horrific defense allowing 140 points. He then didn't play in a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards the next night and the team won.

However, they lost a key game to the San Antonio Spurs which ended not only the Pelicans season but Zion's season as well. He was held out with right knee soreness during the team's next game against the Kings before it was officially announced that he wouldn't play Thursday against the Magic and would be shut down for the remainder of the season.

During his rookie campaign, Williamson played in just 24 games, averaging 28 minutes played, 22.5 points, six rebounds, 2.5 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.

