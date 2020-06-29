Pelicans Schedule for the NBA Restart of the 2020 Season

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The NBA restart schedule is officially SET. We now know the eight games each of the 22 teams who will descend upon the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, FL.

The New Orleans Pelicans know their fate and they should be very excited about it because they've got the easiest restart schedule based on winning percentage of the teams that they'll face.

Before we look at what exactly the Pels will be facing let's take a look at the NBA as a whole and who's got the toughest road to navigate to finish out the 2020 season.

Here's how it shakes out via John Schuhmann an Advanced Stats Writer for NBA.com:

There are five teams that have to face a remaining schedule against teams with a winning percentage of .600 or more. Portland Trail Blazers (.600), Miami Heat (.636), Toronto Raptors (.638), Los Angeles Lakers (.625), and Denver Nuggets (.618).

For those other NBA teams/fans (cough, Memphis Grizzlies, cough) who believe that the NBA is basically trying to get Zion Williamson and the Pelicans into the playoffs this season for ratings with the weakest remaining schedule that's hogwash.

According to Rod Walker Sports Columnist for The Times-Picayune, The New Orleans Advocate on Twitter reminds everybody that their original 18-game schedule was one of the easiest in the league (.441 winning percentage of teams they were set to face).

So, without further ado, here's the New Orleans Pelicans restart NBA schedule:

