Pelicans Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assigned To Erie Bayhawks

New Orleans Pelicans first-round rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has not had the regular season impact many hoped to see after his outstanding performances in Summer League and preseason.

Largely a DNP (did not participate) for the last month on box scores, along with late mop-up duty, Alexander-Walker will have an opportunity for plenty of playing time to work on his skills in the NBA G League.

Today, the Pelicans assigned him to their G-League affiliate, the Erie Bayhawks.

G-League assignments can sometimes be brief.

NBA teams can assign players with less than three years of service to their NBA G League affiliates, per league rules, and call them back up to the roster at any time.

In the first half of the season, Alexander-Walker got more playing time as the Pelicans dealt with a bevy of injury.

In 41 game appearances this season, the rookie out of Virginia Tech put up averages of 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.