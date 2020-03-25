Pelicans Radio Voice Does Play-By-Play Call Of Brees Boys’ Slam Dunk Contest

The Brees Boys are at it again.

As Drew Brees and his family seem to be riding out the coronavirus pandemic on the west coast his sons are giving people their fill of sports action while they obey the stay-at-home mandates.

The New Orleans Saints franchise quarterback has been sharing slam dunk contest action from his boys on his personal Instagram page as they shelter in place during the COVID-19 outbreak.

My favorite one was definitely was Bowen attempting "The Corndog" while Callen held one in the mid-air.

The fun wasn't over as the radio voice of the New Orleans Pelicans Todd Graffagnini (who has a LOT of free time recently) decided to keep his chops sharp by doing a full-on voiceover of the Brees Boys' dunk contest.

Hopefully, this helped you get your sports fix and put a smile on your face.