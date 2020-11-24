Pelicans Officially Announce Trade for Steven Adams, Given Him an Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans officially announced the four-team trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks and landed Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in New Orleans.

In a trade involving New Orleans, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City and the Denver Nuggets, there are many moving parts.

Details of the trade were revealed by members of the media over the weekend, but here's a final rundown of the deal, via the New Orelans Pelicans press release.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has completed a four-team trade with the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans have acquired Steven Adams (via Oklahoma City) and Eric Bledsoe (via Milwaukee), as well as two future first round draft picks from Milwaukee and the right to swap two additional future first round picks with the Bucks. In exchange, Milwaukee has acquired Jrue Holiday and the draft rights to Sam Merrill, the 60th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (via New Orleans); Denver has acquired the draft rights to R.J. Hampton, the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (via Milwaukee); and Oklahoma City has acquired a future first round draft pick (via Denver), George Hill (via Milwaukee), Zylan Cheatham, Josh Gray, Darius Miller and Kenrich Williams (via New Orleans) as well as two second round draft picks from the Pelicans (2023 via Washington, 2024 via Charlotte).

Adams, 27, was a primary focus of Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

The 7-0, 265 lb. native of New Zealand had one year left on his current deal set to pay him $27,528,090 next season.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Zach Lowe, the Pelicans and Adams have already agreed to a two-year extension worth $35 million.

Adams is a physical rebounder who gets his buckets close to the rim. He's also a vocal leader who won't back down from any opponent and is considered the best screen setter in the NBA.

In addition to Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe is now a Pelican, and like Adams, he is a solid defensive player. A First Team All-NBA Defense selection in 2019, and Second-Team in 2020. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 0.9 steals last season for the Bucks.

“Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe are not only fiercely competitive and driven to succeed at the highest levels, they are proven winners with a team-first mentality,” Griffin said in the press release. “As we continue to build towards the sustainable success our ownership demands and our fans so richly deserve, we are grateful to be able to do so with such high-quality teammates and human beings.”

With the multi-team trade official, New Orleans was able to officially wish Holiday a warm goodbye.

"Jrue Holiday’s contributions to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region, both on and off the floor, serve as shining examples to everyone in our Pelicans family,” wrote Griffin. “They are a statement of what we want to represent and, frankly, what we have to live up to moving forward. He and his wife Lauren have worked tirelessly to affect the quality of life of those around them and we are honored to have been a part of their journey."

The 2020-2021 NBA season is scheduled to tip-off on December 22nd.