Pelicans Give Update On Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to scrimmage the Brookly Nets tonight in Orlando, 8 days before they resume their 2020 season in a matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Will Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson be available to play on June 30th?

It remains up in the air.

Williamson left the NBA's bubble campus in Orlando, Florida last week due to an urgent family medical matter, per the Pelicans.

Today, the Pelicans released the following statement on Zion's situation:

"New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who departed the NBA campus in Orlando last week to attend to an urgent family matter, has been getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and continues to produce negative results.

While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team. Per NBA protocol, his quarantine period will be determined upon his return. Further updates will be provided accordingly."

The notable news in the Pelicans statement is Williamson being tested daily.

If he tests negative for COVID-19 every day he's away, per NBA safety protocols, he would have to quarantine for 4 days upon his return to Orlando and continue to test negative for coronavirus before he could rejoin the team.

If all his tests are negative, he would need to return to the Orlando bubble by Sunday afternoon in order to be cleared for the Pelicans first game in the bubble against the Jazz.