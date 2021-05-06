Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram to Miss Time With Ankle Injury

The New Orleans Pelicans are fighting for a spot in the play-in portion of the NBA postseason, but will be without one of their best players this week.

Small forward Brandon Ingram was diagnosed with a left low ankle sprain yesterday, the team announced.

Ingram, an All-Star in 2020, will be out tomorrow against Philadelphia, and listed as day-to-day on the injury report.

Without much margin for error, the Pelicans will miss Ingram.

The 23 year old is averaging 23.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from the field.

New Orleans is currently 1.5 games behind San Antonio for the 10th in the West. Seeds 7-10 will have a play-in games(s) to decide the final two playoff spots.

