Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram to Miss Time With Ankle Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans are fighting for a spot in the play-in portion of the NBA postseason, but will be without one of their best players this week.
Small forward Brandon Ingram was diagnosed with a left low ankle sprain yesterday, the team announced.
Ingram, an All-Star in 2020, will be out tomorrow against Philadelphia, and listed as day-to-day on the injury report.
Without much margin for error, the Pelicans will miss Ingram.
The 23 year old is averaging 23.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from the field.
New Orleans is currently 1.5 games behind San Antonio for the 10th in the West. Seeds 7-10 will have a play-in games(s) to decide the final two playoff spots.
