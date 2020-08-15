Pelicans Fire Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Alvin Gentry has been fired as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced today.

“I want to thank Alvin for his contributions to the Pelicans and the New Orleans community,” said Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson in a press release. “We believe that making a head coaching change is necessary at this time. I truly appreciate Alvin’s leadership, dedication and perseverance through some challenging circumstances over the past five seasons. He will always be a part of our Pelicans family, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships. That is what our fans deserve.”

In five seasons as New Orleans Pelicans head coach, Gentry compiled a record of 175-225 (.438).

“I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community,” said Griffin. “The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”

Gentry's best season in New Orleans was 2017-18, leading the team to a 48-34 regular-season record, and a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, before falling in the second round to the Golden State Warriors 4 games to 1. It was the lone season in his five as head coach the team reached the postseason.