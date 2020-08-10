Pelicans Eliminated from Playoffs in NBA Bubble

Despite the fact that New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson made sure that members of her team had plenty of Louisiana Seafood and other goodies to eat. It wasn't enough for the Pelicans to make it into the playoffs in the NBA's COVID-19 bubble in Orlando.

Yesterday the Pelicans fell to the San Antonio Spurs by a final score of 122-113. That loss combined with a Portland Trailblazer victory over Philadelphia later in the day on Sunday sealed the Pelicans playoff fate.

The Pelicans now with a record of 30 wins and 40 losses will face Sacramento on Tuesday. The Kings have also been eliminated from the NBA playoff hunt as well. So, Tuesday's game will be one of those "just for pride" kind of affairs.

Following the game Tuesday evening with Sacramento the Pelicans will have one more game scheduled. That will be against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.