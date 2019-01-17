The Pelicans traveled to Golden State to take on the Warriors Wednesday night, a night after the dubs set an NBA record scoring 51 points in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, a 142-111 win.

Both teams came out pretty even, Golden State had a mini-run to put themselves up 16-11 but the Pels hung tough answering right back with 10-2 run to grab the lead back at 33-28. It would be all New Orleans to finish off the first-quarter as each team knocked down six three's but Anthony Davis played really well scoring seven points and grabbing nine boards and the Pelicans led 39-31.

That solid play would continue into the second quarter as they rattled off a 15-3 run to put them up by 17 points and give them a 54-37 lead. However, in the blink of an eye, the Warriors answered right back with an 8-0 run to close the gap to 54-45. The half closed with New Orleans holding a 71-66 advantage holding off the Warriors barrage of three's.

Nikola Mirotic off the bench was on fire from distance in the first half netting 21 points on 4-6 shooting from three. Anthony Davis recorded a double-double in the first 24 minutes with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

As the second half got going the Pelicans were able to sustain their lead and even build on it as halfway through the third quarter they increased their lead to 16 at 96-80. As the quarter was winding down the dubs went on a 17-2 run sparked by Steph Curry who scored 23 points in the quarter as they took a 110-109 lead.

The fourth quarter was largely back and forth between these two fast-paced squads but in the end the Warriors were able to pull away just enough for the 147-140 win.

In the game, the two teams hit a combined 43 three pointers which set an NBA record. Anthony Davis finished the game with 30 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. He had help on this night as Jrue Holiday dropped 25 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, as well as Nikola Mirotic, added 29 off the bench shooting 6-10 from downtown.

With the loss, New Orleans falls to 21-24 on the season and will head to Portland Friday to take on the Blazers at 9:30 pm.