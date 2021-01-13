Pelicans Center Steven Adams Has Great Response to How He Keeps From Going Mad in Quarantine [Video]

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams has been fantastic on the court in his first 9 games with the organization.

The New Zealand native spent his first 7 NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, and was beloved by the Thunder fanbase.

In an interview with Sky Sport, Adams opens up about the difficulty of adjusting to a new city and team while COVID-19 protocols are in place.

How does he keep from "going mad"? A worm farm.

In addition to his worm farm response, Adams opens up about working with Zion Williamson, his desire to interact with fans once the quarantine ends, settling into his new role on the Pelicans, helping to establish a winning mindset in the locker room and much more. (Following Adams' interview, Pelicans beat writer Will Guillory shares great insight into the Pelicans as well)

Adams is averaging 10.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks a game.

Stats are somewhat misleading, as Adams' net positive on the team is greater than his stats suggest.