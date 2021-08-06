Pelicans Bring Back Center Willy Hernangómez With New Contract

New Orleans Pelicans fans are hoping for a big announcement today about the team adding a key starting piece.

While the re-signing of center Willy Hernangómez isn't that, it also isn't a surprise and is certainly the right move.

It took a while for Hernangómez to get on the court last season, but once he did, he was a spark plug.

His hustle and energy were a welcome addition to a Pelicans lineup that at times last season, could get lackadaisical.

Hernangómez will likely play behind both Jonas Valančiūnas and Jaxson Hayes, but could find himself on the floor a bit earlier next season than he did at the start of the last.

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

2021 NBA All-Stars