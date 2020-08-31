Pelicans Brandon Ingram Wins Most Improved Player Award

The season for the New Orleans Pelicans may not have ended the way they or we wanted it to but there were a couple of bright spots. Perhaps the brightest spot this past season was newly acquired forward Brandon Ingram who came to New Orleans via the Anthony Davis trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, Ingram was officially awarded the Most Improved Player of the Year Award from the National Basketball Association via the New Orleans Pelicans on Twitter:

Here's a look at the moment he found out he had won the award:

What a great set-up by Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson and having his family in the zoom call when he found out was incredible along with Lonzo Ball making an appearance as well.

The young reaper had a career year as he averaged 23.8 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, nearly 2.5 threes made per game, and was an All-Star. Here's a look at some of his best highlights from this past season:

Big-time congratulations to Brandon Ingram on this accomplishment, it's very well deserved and I can't wait to see how his career takes off from here. The next step is to pay this man to make him a Pelican for a long time to come.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook