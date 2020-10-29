Pelicans Alternate City Edition Jersey Leaks Online & I’m Not a Fan [Photos]

Alternate "special edition" uniforms in sports are tricky. Go too small, and it lacks imagination. Go too far, and it can become comical.

Sports uniforms mean a great deal to most fanbases.

For a lifelong fan of a team, players and coaches will cycle through an organization. A team's logo and uniforms become a fabric of their fandom, something that brings up strong emotions by simply seeing it in a store aisle.

The NBA's "City Edition" uniforms are intended to pay homage to the city the team plays in.

The 2020-2021 Nike Swingman "City Edition" New Orleans Pelicans jersey leaked online today, and I'm not a fan of the look.

https://twitter.com/sga4mvp/status/1321756586528796672/photo/1

On one hand, they didn't go for a Mardi Gras theme, which is a positive in my mind.

The color scheme just doesn't do it for me though, and the gold fleur-de-lis symbols are too faded and difficult to make out.

Sometimes when I wear a hoodie over a t-shirt, my shirt will get untucked at some point, and I don't realize the bottom of it is hanging below the hoodie.

These jerseys have that look, but permanently.

The blue at the bottom of the jersey starts too low, and it looks like a t-shirt hanging out from the bottom of a cut-off jersey.

For the record, I don't hate the jerseys, just not a fan.

I'm anxious to see what the "City Edition" uniform shorts look like.

I purchase Pelicans gear, but won't be spending any money on this "City Edition" jersey.

If you don't agree with me and love it, you can buy one here.