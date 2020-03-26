The New Orleans Saints have said goodbye to Teddy Bridgewater, who has signed a three-year contract with Carolina.

Drew Brees has signed a two-year deal to remain the starting quarterback for the Saints.

There has been speculation the Saints might sign a free agent QB to back up Brees, much like they did with Bridgewater.

But head coach Sean Payton made it clear. His backup quarterback is Taysom Hill.

"Taysom has earned this opportunity to be our (No.) 2, but he also has earned the opportunity to play and help us win football games as a 1," Payton said Wednesday in an interview with WWL Radio. "What I mean by that, whether you call him a receiver, a tight end, a specialist (or) a quarterback, he's going to play. He's too good a football player. He's one of our better football players."

But, if Hill plays the same role he's played with the Saints last year, what happens if there is an injury? Payton says the team will carry three quarterbacks on the roster. Whether that means a lower-level free agent, a veteran cut by another team, or a draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft, remains to be seen.

The story appeared in Yahoo Sports.