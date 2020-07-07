Payton Kirkland Offered by LSU Football

The LSU Tigers apparently have a serious interest in one of the more talented younger prep standouts from The Sunshine State.

Payton Kirkland, who currently attends Dr. Phillips High School, located in Orlando, Florida, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle, Kirkland is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Kirkland has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona St., Arkansas, Cincinnati, FIU, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan St., Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn St., Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.