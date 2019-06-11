Payton Era Saints Players Bracket Round 2

Yesterday, we released the first round of our 32 player seeded bracket of the best Saints players from the Sean Payton era.

If you missed round 1 voting, here's a few reminders about the bracket.

Drew Brees isn't listed because, well, Drew Brees. He would win it in a landslide.

One side of the bracket is offense. The other side is defense, with the one exception of Thomas Morstead.

With over 7,000 votes, there were only 3 upsets in round 1, and one was a 9 seed over an 8 seed, so it wasn't much of a surprise. The results looked like this.

OFFENSE

#1 Michael Thomas 97% > #16 Jeremy Shockey 3%

#9 Mark Ingram 61% > #8 Reggie Bush 39%

#4 Jahri Evans 76% > #13 Devery Henderson 24%

#5 Pierre Thomas 89% > #12 Lance Moore 11%

#7 Darren Sproles 63% > #10 Carl Nicks 37%

#2 Alvin Kamara 98% > #15 Jon Stinchcomb 2%

#3 Marques Colston 95% > #14 Ryan Ramcyzk 5%

#6 Jimmy Graham 57% > #11 Max Unger 43%

DEFENSE

#1 Jonathan Vilma 98% > #16 Anthony Hargrove 2%

#8 DeMario Davis 60% > #9 Charles Grant 40%

#4 Marshon Lattimore 71% > #13 Scott Fujita 29%

#5. Jabari Greer 87% > #12 Keenan Lewis 13%

#2 Cam Jordan 97% > #15 Malcom Jenkins 3%

#10 Thomas Morstead* 63% > #7 Tracy Porter 37%

#11 Roman Harper 54% > #6 Sheldon Rankins 46%

Time to vote in round 2. Voting will end at 9 am on Wednesday for Round 2 and the next poll will go live around noon, along with the results of the previous round. It's time for your voice to be heard!

