Patriots Release Cam Newton–Here’s What It Means for the Saints

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton is no longer a member of the New England Patriots, as Mac Jones out of Alabama steps into the starting QB role.

It's a somewhat surprising move, though according to reports, Newton was outperformed by Jones in camp and preseason.

Where does Newton go next? There are a number of teams that could use his services.

How does Newton's release impact the New Orleans Saints?

There is a familiarity with Newton from his 9 seasons in the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans is scheduled to play at New England in week 3.

Rather than face Newton, the Saints will now face a rookie quarterback in Jones, who will have high expectations.

In recent history, a number of rookie QBs have fared well against the Saints.

For example, Saints starter Jameis Winston beat the Saints in his rookie season in Tampa Bay, as did former Titans rookie Marcus Mariota in 2015.

Geno Smith was a rookie starter for the Jets in 2013 when New York defeated the Saints.

And in 2012, Washington rookie Robert Griffin III won in his NFL debut week 1 in the Superdome.

On the other side of the coin, the Saints have defeated plenty of rookie quarterbacks as well over the last decade, including Cam Newton himself (twice in 2011), as well as Arizona's Kyler Murray (2019), Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew II (2019), Buffalo's Nathan Peterman (2017), Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky (2017), Los Angeles' Jared Goff (2016), Minnesota's Teddy Bridgewater (2014), Tampa Bay's Mike Glennon (2013), among others.

The other impact of Newton's release on the Saints is the fanbase missing out on the personal rivalry between him and defensive end Cam Jordan.

Jordan sent Newton wine and a broom after the Saints swept the Panthers in three games (two regular season, one postseason) in 2017, and has openly mocked Newton's style of fashion, citing his "grandma hats" and "Coachella onesies".

Both players have publicly complimented one another as players, while simultaneously talking trash.

The week 3 matchup this year would've certainly stirred up the Cam vs Cam rivalry had Newton remained the starters.

