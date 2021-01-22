Patrick Mahomes Clears NFL Concussion Protocol – Will Play In AFC Championship Game

Reigning Super Bowl MPV and Quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol and is ready to participate in Sunday's AFC Championship matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

After suffering a concussion towards the end of the AFC West Divisional game against the Cleveland Browns, the public was unsure if Mahomes would be able to participate in the ever-important AFC Championship game.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes landed the biggest contract in sports history before this season, coming home with a 10 year - half a billion dollar deal.

It would have been detrimental to Kansas City to play without someone who is regarded by many as the league's best player. Thankfully for the Chiefs, that will not be the case as a Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen AFC Championship matchup will go down this Sunday evening.