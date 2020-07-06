According to multiple reports, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network, the deal is the largest in sports history, worth over half a billion dollars.

The deal is gigantic and unprecedented.

Prior to today, Rams quarterback Jared Goff had the most guaranteed money on his contract with $110 million. Mahomes has $477 million guaranteed.

Mahomes, 24, has only played 3 NFL seasons after being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft by Kansas City.

He won the NFL MVP in 2018, and helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last season.

The Chiefs have Mahomes locked down through the 2031 season.