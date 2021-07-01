Things got really ugly in the Western Conference Finals game Wednesday night when Patrick Beverly pushed Chris Paul to the ground.

As you will see in the video below, Paul says something to Beverly as he is walking to the bench and that is when Beverly pushes Paul in the back.

Twitter

The Phoneix star fell to the ground after being pushed and many of his teammates came to his aide.

There's no word as to what Chris Paul told Beverly prior to the incident below, but apparently, it was enough to trigger Beverly. Pat Beverly was ejected from the game after this on-court incident.

The Phoneix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals. Chris Paul, who is 37-years-old, finished the game with a playoff career-high 41 points.

After this very unprofessional act on the court, many responded to the incident on Twitter, and here is what a few folks had to say about Beverly pushing Paul to the ground during the game.