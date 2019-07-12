A popular former member of the New Orleans Saints will soon be able to add a fourth Hall of Fame membership to his resume.

Pat Swilling, an outside linebacker, who played for the Saints for seven years, from 1986-1992, will be inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on August 10.

Swilling will be inducted along with former basketball coach Jim Robarts, at a ceremony, which is scheduled to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

After playing his college football at Georgia Tech, Swilling was selected by the Saints in the third round of the 1986 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Swilling was part of the first Jim Finks/Jim Mora draft class, which also featured the likes of Jim Dombrowski, Dalton Hilliard, and Rueben Mayes.

As a member of the “Dome Parol” linebacking corps, Swilling was a six-year starter for the Saints, compiling 354 tackles, to go along with 76.5 sacks, three interceptions, and seven recoveries.

A four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Saints, Swilling was a key fixture in of one of the top defensive units in the league during his time with the franchise.

Swilling's best season was 1991, when he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, after leading the league with 17 sacks.

The Saints traded Swilling to Detroit prior to the 1993 season. He played with the Lions for two years, before heading to the Oakland Raiders, where he finished out his career in 1998.

In all, Swilling played in 12 seasons in the NFL, recording 468 tackles, 107.5 sacks, 6 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries, and one touchdown, while named to the NFL All-Pro team five times, in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1993.

Swilling, who was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2000, was also been inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.